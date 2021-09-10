Cam Newton Explains Why He Was Released by New England Patriots

Cam Newton just broke his silence on him being cut by the New England Patriots before the start of the 2021 NFL season. The former Patriots quarterback appeared in a YouTube Live video released on Friday and spoke to his father, Cecil, on a football field at Newton’s high school alma matter in Atlanta. Newton talked about missing five days due to the COVID-19 protocol “misunderstanding” led to the Patriots’ decision of letting him go.

“During that time, I started seeing signs of change. … Do I think this would have happened without me being away from the team for five days? Honestly, yes. It was going to happen. Did it help ease the decision? Yes,” Newton said, per ESPN. There were thoughts that Newton could have stayed on the roster and be a backup for Mac Jones. Newton revealed he would have done that but believes Jones would not like that idea.

“Let me be honest with you. If they would have asked me, ‘Cam, we’re going to give the team to Mac, you’re going to be second string; we expect you to be everything and some to guide him throughout this tenure,’ I would have said, ‘Absolutely,’” Newton said. “But listen, the truth of the matter is this: He would have been uncomfortable.”

Newton signed with the Patriots last year after being cut by the Carolina Panthers in his first season with the Patriots, the team finished with a 7-9 record, making it the first time the Patriots missed the playoffs since 2008 and the first time they have suffered a losing season since 2000. Newton re-signed with the Patriots earlier this year but also drafted Jones No. 15 overall.

“That time with me finding out [about the release] and kind of seeing things different, when I look back at it, I was probably getting two reps to his 10 reps. And that’s why it was starting to make sense,” Newton said. “Even though I was starting, that doesn’t necessarily mean nothing.

“I think that’s where they did a good job with kind of disguising it: ‘Cam took first-team reps today.’ But [media members] didn’t know the practice structure. The first-team goes down, the second team goes back, and then the first team comes back, too. And that’s when [Jones] was getting his first-team reps.”