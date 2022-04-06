Buffalo Bills Alum Arrested on Multiple Charges

✖

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Alex Carrington was tased and arrested on multiple charges, according to TMZ Sports. The Niagara County Sherriff's Office in New York said Carrington was pulled over in Lockport early Monday morning after officers said he was speeding and had no headlight. Police also said that Carrington was drunk and was asked to get out of his car so he could take field sobriety tests.

Carrington did not comply, according to police, and it was then reported that police saw a gun magazine in plain view in the pocket of his driver's side door while they were trying to get him out of the vehicle. Carrington reportedly tried to flee the scene by restarting his car. But that's when officers tased him and got him out of the vehicle. Police discovered a loaded Glock 17 hidden underneath his leg. They also found "two more loaded, high capacity magazines" within the car before it was impounded. Carrington was booked on two criminal possession of weapon charges as well as resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and more.

Carrington, 34, was selected by the Bills in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played in 51 games for the Bills in five four seasons and posted 14 tackles for loss and four sacks. In 2014, Carrington signed with the St. Louis Rams and played in eight games. He returned to the Bills in 2015 and recorded eight tackles in seven games with one start. In 2016, Carrington signed with the Houston Texas but was cut from the team before the season began.

"I've been a fighter all my life, so it's nothing new," Carrington said when he returned to the Bills in 2015, per The Buffalo News. "It's just another obstacle I've got to get over. I'm definitely still hungry. That didn't go away at all." In the same interview, Carrington also talked about his stint with the Rams. "I got a little tweak in my quad around midway through the season," he said. "Chris Long had come back from his injury. … My coach tried to get me back on the field, but they needed numbers in other places. It's a business first. Whatever the team needs me to do to win, I'm all for it."