Buddy Murphy Touches on WWE Frustrations After His Release

Buddy Murphy will be a free agent soon as he was released from his WWE contract this week. Murphy, along with Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana and Santana Garrett, was let go by WWE, which surprised many fans. On Twitter, Murphy reacted to the news by touching on his frustrations with the company.

"So Today ends my 8 years with WWE!" Murphy wrote on Wednesday. "What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can’t! In my opinion I haven’t even hit my peak yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me... the whole world will know what I meant by “Best Kept Secret” Thank you all!"

A number of fans showed their support to Murphy. "Thank you for being the best cruising champion," one fan replied. "You raised a division, Thank you for all the fights you gave and they were awesome, you will always be my favorite and I will follow you wherever you go. Good luck Murphy, The Best Kept Secret!!" Another fan said Murphy was entertaining when he competed on the main roster.

"Your entire run on the main roster was so good," the person wrote. "So many excellent matches. Even got the pleasure of seeing you perform live several times. Gave it your all, each and every time, and no two matches ever were even close to the same. You will thrive anywhere."

Murphy, 32, started his WWE career in 2013 and competed in NXT. He teamed up with Wesley Blake and Alexa Bliss, leading to Murphy and Blake winning the NXT Tag Team Championship. In 2018, Murphy competed on the 205 Live brand and won the Cruiserweight Championship. In 2019, Murphy was drafted to SmackDown before heading to Raw at the end of the year.

In 2020, Murphy teamed up with Seth Rollins and won the Raw Tag Team Championship. However, Murphy was a disciple of Rollins, leading to him being humiliated as the year progressed. Murphy would eventually start a feud with Rollins and a romance with Rey Mysterio's daughter. When the storyline between, Murphy and Rollins ended, WWE dropped the romance angle with Aalyah Mysterio, and Murphy was taken off WWE TV until March of this year.