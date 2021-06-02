WWE Fans Left Shocked Over Top Superstar Releases

WWE fans can't believe what the company did on Wednesday. Six Superstars - Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett - were released from their contracts, and no reason was given. These moves were made nearly two months after WWE cut 10 stars, including Samoa Joe, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. According to Wrestling Inc., budget cuts are the reason for the releases.

Strowman is the most surprising as he recently competed against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Last year at WrestleMania 36, Strowman won the Universal Championship by beating Goldberg.

Black just returned to WWE television after taking some time off. It looked like he was going to feud with Big E but was kept off of SmackDown last week. During his time in WWE, Black won the NXT Championship and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Ricochet. He is married to Zelina Vega, who was let go by the company in November.

Lana, Murphy, Riott and Garrett didn't have the same success as Strowman and Black but played keys roles in the company. The loss of Lana, Riott and Garrett is a huge blow to the women's division as they are looking for more competition in the tag team division. Here's a look at fans sounding off at the firings.