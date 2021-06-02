WWE Fans Left Shocked Over Top Superstar Releases
WWE fans can't believe what the company did on Wednesday. Six Superstars - Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett - were released from their contracts, and no reason was given. These moves were made nearly two months after WWE cut 10 stars, including Samoa Joe, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. According to Wrestling Inc., budget cuts are the reason for the releases.
Strowman is the most surprising as he recently competed against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Last year at WrestleMania 36, Strowman won the Universal Championship by beating Goldberg.
Black just returned to WWE television after taking some time off. It looked like he was going to feud with Big E but was kept off of SmackDown last week. During his time in WWE, Black won the NXT Championship and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Ricochet. He is married to Zelina Vega, who was let go by the company in November.
Lana, Murphy, Riott and Garrett didn't have the same success as Strowman and Black but played keys roles in the company. The loss of Lana, Riott and Garrett is a huge blow to the women's division as they are looking for more competition in the tag team division. Here's a look at fans sounding off at the firings.
One Twitter user wrote: "Absolutely bloody insane and sad. Braun's a shocker. Aleister was FINALLY getting somewhere with this new interesting character direction and feud with Big E. And Ruby did not deserve this, at all..."
Another person wrote: "You release a bunch of talented performers, but yet have Dominik Mysterio wrestling every week & as a champion. I'm done supporting this company."
"Only reason I'll actually watch any of their trash product when they go back on the road, the chants and signs will be brutal," one fan wrote. "They deserve every bit of crap they'll get from the fans."
The moment WWE should have pulled the trigger on Braun
Another person added: "damn, i don't even watch wrestling and i know who Lana and Ruby Riott are. and judging by the fans here, i'm sensing that y'all made a mistake on this one."
"Come to terms? How eloquent of you," one fan tweeted. "Majority of the talent you've let slip away busted their asses for your damn company, and this is the thanks they get? Braun is tossed seriously? Then you waste Aleister's creativity on a bunch of promos and a 30 sec return just to be released."
One Twitter used noted: "The treatment of their employees over last 18 months has been shocking, especially during a pandemic. But let's not be fooled into thinking this hasn't been going on for years. All the issues with WWE 7-10 years ago are still prominent more than ever. A lot needs changing & soon."
"Aleister, Murphy and Ruby are going to have amazing careers now so honestly thank you for letting them go before their prime was reached!" one fan stated. "You never knew what you had and in 90 days you'll find out what you lost.