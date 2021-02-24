Buccaneers GM Says Contract Extension for Tom Brady Is a 'Possibility'

✖

Tom Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, and it looks like he could be with the team for another couple of years. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht talked about Brady's future on The Rich Eisen Show. Brady, who led Tampa to a Super Bowl win earlier this month, has one more year on his current contract.

"That's a possibility," Licht said when asked about his contract extension. "He certainly didn't look like he slowed down any this year. So, that's a possibility. We'll have to see how that goes. "I talk to Tom often. Probably keep that under wraps, right now. It appears that he really had a good time this year, winning the Super Bowl. Likes our organization, likes our coaches, likes our head coach and ownership. And we certainly love him." Licht went on to say that the team would "like to keep this going."

Ultimately, it's going to be up to Brady if he wants to play in Tampa after the 2021 season. It's possible he could retire if he wins his eighth Super Bowl. Brady could also test the free-agent market and look to see if he can win a Super Bowl with a third NFL team. When it comes to the quarterbacks in the NFL, the Buccaneers don't owe Brady too much money as he's set to make $25 million with a $28.375 cap hit. Giving Brady an extension could allow the Buccaneers to free up cap space and sign free agents to make another run at the Super Bowl.

"We went through all of them," Brady said after the Super Bowl, talking about the challenges of the 2020 season. "We dealt with them, tried to understand the challenges that were going to be presented. There were a lot of them, but guys just did what we were asked and tried to show up with a great attitude and work however it was. We were pretty fortunate on our team – guys were really disciplined with all the protocols in place. Ended up getting the job done."

Brady has essentially put together two Hall of Fame careers. Along with the seven Super Bowls wins, the 43-year-old has won the Super Bowl MVP award five times and the NFL MVP award three times. He has thrown for 79,204 yards, 581 touchdowns and recorded a 97.3 passer rating.