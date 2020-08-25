Bubba Wallace Tweets out Jacob Blake's Name, and That Alone Triggered Major Discourse

When a video clip surfaced on social media Sunday night that showed police officers shoot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times, Twitter users reacted with outrage. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace also tweeted about the incident, albeit in a different way. He simply wrote "#JacobBlake" and prompted a significant number of responses.

When Twitter users saw the tweet, they responded to Wallace with strong words. Some showed support while others wrote critical messages. Another portion of users began tweeting images of Blake's criminal record. The sheer number of responses also kicked off side arguments. There were several people that said that Blake "should not have resisted" the commands of the police while many others said that there is no reason to shoot the man in the back seven times. The arguments continued as more and more people began to weigh in.