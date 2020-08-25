Bubba Wallace Tweets out Jacob Blake's Name, and That Alone Triggered Major Discourse
When a video clip surfaced on social media Sunday night that showed police officers shoot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times, Twitter users reacted with outrage. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace also tweeted about the incident, albeit in a different way. He simply wrote "#JacobBlake" and prompted a significant number of responses.
When Twitter users saw the tweet, they responded to Wallace with strong words. Some showed support while others wrote critical messages. Another portion of users began tweeting images of Blake's criminal record. The sheer number of responses also kicked off side arguments. There were several people that said that Blake "should not have resisted" the commands of the police while many others said that there is no reason to shoot the man in the back seven times. The arguments continued as more and more people began to weigh in.
they waited for him to open the door so they could justify their actions.— nono (@Dem_536) August 25, 2020
They had the option to not shoot him 7 times in the back— SkeeBall (@SkeeBall4) August 25, 2020
How about the 5 killed in Chicago this weekend and the 61 others that were shot?— Crosby540 (@Crosby5401) August 24, 2020
I cannot believe you people. He’s a father of three. Shot in the back in front of his children and yet somehow, he deserved it.— Jackie (@aguirre120404) August 24, 2020
Im not for police shooting and then asking questions but if you disobey a direct order and get into a car that they have no clue if there is a weapon in there or not is not a great idea and then is escalating the situation.— big daddy (@BigDaddy_Racing) August 24, 2020
Nope. Never going to understand why someone would grab someone by the shirt and shoot them in the back 7 times in front of their children. Nope. Never going to be okay. Never ever.— Jackie (@aguirre120404) August 24, 2020
He is alive— Josh Eastman (@Josh_Eastman23) August 24, 2020
I like you Bubba, but he had a warrant for over month....
And was known to carry weapons.— Marshall Gabell (@MarshallGabell) August 24, 2020
And was a sex offender.
And domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/5wjWE5LFSb
Insanely incompetent police work, should have never gotten that far and shots should have never been fired. No justification for 7 shots in back.— Don Blakey (@donb1965) August 25, 2020
@BubbaWallace, while I applaud you sticking up for discrimination, it would be a lot more meaningful if you did it from both sides of the aisle.— Chad Ragan (@RaganChad) August 24, 2020
Sad situation the suspect put all of them in...Obey the officers command and you won't get tased or shot.— Baron Wilder (@BaronWilder) August 24, 2020
Cops called because he threatened people with a knife. Cops are aware he had warrants 4 sexual assault & domestic violence. Continues 2 brandish knife in cops presence tells cops he has gun in car ignores their commands 2 drop knife & proceeds to car where he says gun is. Resists pic.twitter.com/xE9C7utCLT— Pat Rick (@JPF_1715) August 24, 2020
He may not have been unarmed. It becomes a different ball gane if thats the case— BlueCollarIdiot (@redflthcui) August 25, 2020
Here we go again. Shut up and try to finish better!— Wayne Mo (@Whitetruckfixer) August 24, 2020