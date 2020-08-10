Bubba Wallace Says He's Got a 'Big Deal' in the Works

✖

Saturday afternoon, Bubba Wallace secured his career-best fourth top-10 finish in a single season. He met with NBC Sports Network following the Firekeepers Casino 400 and teased a major career update. Wallace said that he "has a big deal" in the works and said that his solid finish could help him secure it.

"Say a prayer for us. Everybody say a prayer for us," Wallace said after Saturday's race. "There’s a big deal on the line right now and this can only help so much. I have yet to check my phone to see the status of it. This will send us over the top if we can get it done. Been a lot of hard work off the racetrack from my team, everybody involved, to make things better — and that's what we're trying to do. So putting solid runs together and having awesome restarts all day, this is only going to help the effort."

Wallace did not provide any further details about his "big deal," which only created more conversations on social media. Some questioned if he was referencing another potential sponsor for Richard Petty Motorsports and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro. Others wondered if he was talking about leaving RPM at the end of the 2020 Cup Series season and heading to another team.

Wallace was in contention for a top finish during Saturday's race and even reached third place at one point of the third stage. He drove up the center of the field and nearly split Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota and Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Ford but ultimately lost momentum. Wallace fell back into the pack and drove his way to ninth place overall.

The 26-year-old hoped for another strong performance on Sunday during the Consumers Energy 400, but he did not secure another top-10 finish. He ended his day in 21st but avoided any on-track incidents or issues. However, Wallace drew further attention after speaking to NBC Sports' Marty Snider.

According to the reporter, Wallace revealed the name of another potential suitor for the 2021 season. He said that he has a contract offer from Chip Ganassi Racing that would put him in the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro, previously driven by Kyle Larson. CGR had reportedly expressed interest in Wallace's skills as the end of his contract drew near, but he confirmed this without detailing any of the potential perks or pay details.

Additionally, Wallace revealed that he already has ownership stake in RPM. This was a reported perk of returning to the No. 43 team on a new contract, along with a pay raise. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass "did some digging" and learned that a document filed in March 2020 with the North Carolina Secretary of State office indicated this. He also received confirmation from RPM owner Andrew Murstein.