Bubba Wallace Ready for Some 'Lefts and Rights' at Daytona Road Course

✖

The Cup Series season continues on Sunday with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. This race (which can be watched via FuboTV with a free trial) will take drivers away from the oval, and Bubba Wallace is ready. He expressed excitement about the upcoming laps, as well as the left and right turns.

Wallace posted a photo on Twitter that showed him buckling his 23XI Racing/DoorDash helmet. His game face was on, showing that he is ready to compete with Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and the other top drivers in the series. Wallace will also try to finish this race after getting caught up in a massive wreck at the end of the season-opening Daytona 500.

Ready for some lefts and rights. Tune into @NASCARONFOX at 3:00 pm et! pic.twitter.com/a9MfuiKp0i — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 21, 2021

Wallace was within reach of finishing his first points race as a member of 23XI Racing when disaster struck. He was one of many drivers that saw their race come to an early end after Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski sparked a massive incident. Kyle Busch and Wallace were both unable to maneuver out of the way and slammed into Keselowski's wrecked No. 2 Ford Mustang at full speed. Wallace ultimately finished the race 17th overall.

Despite finishing outside the top-10, Wallace will be near the front of the pack entering Sunday's race at the Daytona Road Course. He will start on the fifth row next to Ross Chastain. Chase Elliott, the defending Cup Series champion, will lead the field to green after securing the pole position. Michael McDowell, the winner of the Daytona 500, will join him on the front row.

This return trip to the Daytona Road Course will also provide Wallace with an opportunity to finish the road course race after a wreck robbed him of the opportunity during August's GoBowling 235. He was headed for a top-10 finish while racing for Richard Petty Motorsports, but a late incident dropped him out of position.

Logano's No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang hit Alex Bowman's No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro from behind. This collision pushed Bowman into the rear of Wallace, spinning him out of control. The No. 43 moved to the side of the track while other drivers moved ahead, ultimately dropping him to 25th. Logano finished ninth overall and prompted angry tweets from Wallace.

Logano did not address the incident, but Bowman reflected upon the wreck in a post-race video. "Bummer to lose those four spots there on that last lap," Bowman said. "I hate that we got into the 43 car. I was kind of sandwiched between the 22 and 43. I hate to get into Bubba. It wasn't good for either one of us. But, could have been way worse. Road courses are fun."