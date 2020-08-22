Bubba Wallace Shades Joey Logano Over Last-Lap Daytona Crash

✖

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had an opportunity on Sunday to finish among the top 10 drivers at the Daytona Road Course. He performed well during the race, running in the top-10 throughout the day but fellow driver Joey Logano caused a late incident and dropped Wallace to 25th overall. The Richard Petty Motorsports driver responded by throwing shade at Logano.

Wallace was en route to a career-best fifth top-10 on Sunday, running among the top drivers on the final lap. However, Logano's No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang hit Alex Bowman's No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro from behind. This collision pushed Bowman into the rear of Wallace, spinning him out of control. The No. 43 moved to the side of the track while other drives moved ahead, ultimately dropping him to 25th. Logano finished ninth overall and prompted angry tweets from Wallace and many NASCAR fans.

He damn sure tried to win it from 10th into 1 on the last lap👌🏾 https://t.co/cExNIEZRhF — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 16, 2020

Speaking about the Daytona race on Sunday evening, Logano told FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass that he implemented a unique strategy by avoiding pit road late in the race. The leaders in the race headed to get new tires, so Logano expressed excitement about his opportunity to potentially fight for a win. This did not occur, and he instead caused an incident on the final lap.

While Logano avoided discussing the incident while eliciting shade from Wallace, Bowman reflected on the incident during a video to his fans on social media. He expressed regret about hitting Wallace and spinning him out of control. Although Bowman also said that the incident could have been much worse for both his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, as well as Wallace's No. 43.

"Bummer to lose those four spots there on that last lap," Bowman said in his video. "I hate that we got into the 43 car. I was kind of sandwiched between the 22 and 43. I hate to get into Bubba. It wasn't good for either one of us. But, could have been way worse. Road courses are fun."

With the on-track incident behind him, Wallace will now look forward to the doubleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway. The first event takes place on Saturday afternoon and then Wallace will return to the same track on Sunday for a second go-around. He will do so while driving the "fastest fish" in NASCAR as part of a new sponsorship with Columbia Sportswear.