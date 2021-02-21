NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Today's Daytona Road Course Race

✖

Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series season continues with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253, which fans can watch online with a trial. The Drivers will return to the Daytona International Speedway but will head to the road course instead of the oval. Here is when the action begins and how to watch.

The Cup Series race takes place at 3 p.m. ET and the green flag will wave around 3:20 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage while Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, and Clint Bowyer call the action from the booth. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the audio call for those unable to watch. The O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 will consist of 70 laps around the 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course for a total of 253 miles.

.@DAYTONA, we meet again. 😏 Retweet if you're ready for some road-course action today on FOX! #NASCARReturns pic.twitter.com/p6kdc68y72 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 21, 2021

Prior to the green flag waving, two special guests will virtually set the stage for a day of racing. Kevin James, star of Netflix's The Crew, will serve as grand marshal and give the time-honored call for the drivers to start their engines. Additionally, CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all-time, will perform the national anthem before the race.

The NASCAR drivers have only competed at the Daytona Road Course once before, the GoBowling 235 in August. Eventual Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott secured the victory and marked four consecutive wins on road courses. Now Elliott will lead his fellow drivers to the green flag after securing the pole position for Sunday's race. Michael McDowell, the winner of the Daytona 500, will join him on the front row.

"I'm pumped to be on the pole this weekend for the road course," Elliott said before Sunday's race. "Looking forward to it. Obviously, having that first pit stall is always a nice thing. So, [I] hope we get off to a good start, and most importantly, be there at the end and put ourselves in a good position."

Given his previous success away from ovals, Elliott will have the best odds (2-1) entering Sunday's race. He sits just above fellow road course aficionado Martin Truex Jr. (4-1), and Denny Hamlin (10-1). Kevin Harvick (12-1) and Ryan Blaney (12-1) round out the top five. AJ Allmendinger, who races in the Xfinity Series as well, will enter Sunday's race with 14-1 odds. He took part in Saturday's Super Start Batteries 188, giving him experience on the road course. Though he also had an incident with Austin Cindric.