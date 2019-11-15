Browns DE Myles Garrett Releases Statement After Being Handed Down Suspension for Role in Steelers Brawl

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is now looking forward to 2020 as he’s been suspended for the rest of the 2019 season for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet. While he did talk about the incident to reporters after the game on Thursday night, he did release a statement once the NFL handed down the suspension. In the statement, Brown said he made a “mistake” and apologized to Rudolph.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett said in the statement. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates and our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Garrett suspended, the Browns will be without one of their best defensive players as they try to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Once the season is over, he will have to meet with league commissioner Roger Goodell in order to play again.

“Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely — at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason — and must meet with the Commissioner’s Office prior to a decision on his reinstatement. He was also fined an additional amount,” the NFL said in a statement. “Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”

After the game, Garrett said he regretted what he did to Rudolph and it’s his fault the brawl got out of hand. He said, “I lost my cool and I regret it. It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point.”

Garrett has emerged as one of the top pass rushers in the NFL. After recording 13.5 sacks in 2018, Garrett posted 10 sacks in 10 games this season.