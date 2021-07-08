Brooklyn Nets Star James Harden and Rapper Lil' Baby Stopped by Paris Police During Fashion Week

✖

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden was reportedly seen on video being stopped by French Police on Thursday afternoon with rapper Lil' Baby. According to French media, the Brooklyn Nets star was seen in Paris with Lil' Baby and Kanye West for Fashion Week and was on the street when a car was stopped after police smelled cannabis. ESPN reports that Harden was not arrested and never taken into custody.

TMZ says that Harden was not arrested because he didn't break any rules. However, Lil' Baby was reportedly handcuffed and was seated in the back of a police van. He was reportedly one of the three people arrested for a marijuana-related charge. There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered.

Bravo à la police française 🤦🏾‍♂️ des incompétents… même pas capable de reconnaître James HARDEN pic.twitter.com/YLAeBFdaXk — cateregardeap (@TiSoldier971) July 8, 2021

This news comes shortly after Harden and the Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in seven games. Harden missed the first four games of the series. He played in Game 5 and only scored five points in 46 minutes, but the Nets won the game to take a 3-2 lead.

"I didn't expect to play, so 46 is a lot," Harden said at the time, per ESPN. "But I'm good for it. Just get some rest, and get my proper treatment. Credit to our trainers and things like that, they've been doing an unbelievable job of preparing me, so get some rest and give it another shot in Game 6, and try to come up with the same results." Harden was slated to represent Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. But due to his hamstring injury, the former NBA MVP decided to opt-out of playing on a team that features his Nets teammate Kevin Durant.

"I mean, it just shows how much he loves to play, Durant said of Harden. "I was a little nervous for him because he hasn't played in a while and that's a physical team and his hamstring is one of those injuries that takes a while to heal. But he came out there and toughed it out, had eight assists and six rebounds.

Harden, 31, was traded to the Nets in January after demanding a trade from the Houston Rockets in November. He played in 35 regular-season games for the Nets and averaged 24.6, 8.5 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game. Harden was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009 No. 3 overall. He was traded to the Rockets in 2012 and won the MVP award in 2018.