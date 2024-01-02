Brooke Hogan Secretly Married Hockey Player Steven Oleksy

Brooke Hogan is a married woman. The former star of Hogan Knows Best and the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan went to Instagram on Monday to reveal her marriage to NHL star Steven Oleksy. TMZ was the first to report the marriage of Brooke Hogan and Oleksy, which took place in June 2022 in a private ceremony in Orlando, Florida.

"A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out," Hogan captioned a photo with Oleksy. "So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest badass you'll ever meet. I'm really lucky. God did me a solid on this one. Thank you for all the kind words of celebration and encouragement. We feel so blessed. Thank you for being kind. Now back to our regularly scheduled privacy."

Oleksy also shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I value privacy on a deep level, but I guess some secrets are just too amazing to hide forever. Somehow the news got out, so I just wanted to thank everyone for the love and support. Especially the journalists who chose positivity and kindness," he wrote.

TMZ says that it was just Hogan and Oleksy at their wedding ceremony. However, the two had a reception with the hockey player's side of the family in Michigan to celebrate. Hogan and Oleksy first met through mutual friends. Oleksy, 37, currently plays for the Orlando Solar Bears in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). During his career, Oleksy spent time with the NHL's Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. He has played in 73 NHL games in four years and scored three goals and 17 assists.

Hogan, 35, currently owns BB Designs By Brook in Nashville. In September, Hogan went to Instagram to explain why she missed her father's wedding to Sky Daily. "As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years," she wrote.

"With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least. For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values.