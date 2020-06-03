Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Says He 'Doesn't See' Racism in NFL

✖

Vic Fangio believes the issues going on in the country are not big problems in the NFL. While talking to reporters on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos head coach talked about the death of George Floyd and said it's "societal issue that we all have to join in to correct." However, Fangio believes racism is not an issue in the NFL because everyone is after one thing.

"I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We're a league of meritocracy. You earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL," he said via ESPN. "We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great."

Some NFL players went to Twitter to disagree with Fangio, including Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson and his teammate Quandre Diggs. Hall of Fame Head coach Tony Dungy talked about Fangio comments on ESPN's Golic and Wingo on Wednesday and agreed with Fangio to a certain extent. But he also said the league still has a lot of issues it needs to correct.

"To say there's no racism and no problem, I think, really is not recognizing the situation," Dungy said. "As you said, the league has talked about having 70-75 percent of African American players and no black [team] presidents, just a couple of black general managers. ... It is not a complete meritocracy, even though it's a great place. And I think the same thing could be said of our country."

Along with the lack of black head coaches and general managers in the NFL, there are fans who look at the Colin Kapernick situation and wonder why he isn't in the league. After Floyd's death, Kaepernick has been discussed as he protested during the national anthem in 2016 for police brutality and racial injustice. It's unlikely he will return to the NFL, but there have been people, including Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who have commended the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for calling the issue out.

As for Fango, he was upset to see Floyd die while being arrested by officers. "I was shocked, sad and angry when I saw the policeman do to a handcuffed George Floyd on his stomach that led to his death,'' Fangio said. "[Derek Chauvin] should be punished to the full extent of the law of the crimes he was charged with, in addition to being charged with treason for failing to uphold the badge and uniform he was entrusted with."