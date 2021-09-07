Brittany Matthews Blasts Social Media User Who Says She Doesn't Have Career

✖

Brittany Matthews had to lay into a social media user who was trolling her. The part-owner of the Kansas City, Kansas National Women's Soccer League franchise and the fiancee of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a photo of her and her daughter Sterling on Instagam over the weekend. One social media user decided to take aim at Matthews for not allegedly not having a legitimate career.

"She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do," the user wrote, per PEOPLE. This led to Matthews replying: "and you follow me why?" There were other followers showing support for Matthews telling the social media user she's part-owner of a soccer franchise. She made the announcement in December and is part of an ownership group led by Angie and Chris Long of Palmer Square Capital Management.

"I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis," Matthews said in a statement. "We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can't wait to huddle around this team." Kansas City is one of the 10 teams that play in the NWSL. Currently, the team is in 10th place and has a 2-11-5 record.

"The league has been transformed by innovative leadership and explosive growth," Angie Long said. "We are committed to getting this right, for our team and our town. We can't wait for the players and the country to see what we've long known: There's something special about living in Kansas City and something even more special about playing here." While Matthews focuses on the Kansas City NWSL franchise, Mahomes is gearing up for a new NFL season. After losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in February, Mahomes is ready to lead the Chiefs to another title run.

"The beautiful thing about the NFL is every single year, you start from scratch," Mahomes said in July, per NFL.com. "You have to come in, you have to put in the work to try to get to the big game and try to win it. And so for us, win or lose that Super Bowl the last two years, we still have that same mentality of we're going to start from scratch and build and try to find a way to get back to that game."