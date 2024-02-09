Brittany Mahomes Responds to Haters Amid Her SI Swimsuit Debut

Brittany Mahomes is once again fending off haters. On Thursday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced that the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be featured as a 2024 rookie in the 60th anniversary issue. Some people on social media expressed their dislike for Brittany Mahomes being in the issue, which led to her sending a message on her Instagram story.

"I'm here to tell you, people will dislike you, people will love you. Don't let any of that define you," she wrote, per PEOPLE. "KEEP SHINING and being YOU."

Mahomes' SI Swimsuit issue will hit the stands in May. "I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen," Mahomes told SI Swim. "I'm so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team."

The announcement comes as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. At the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick Mahomes, talked about her daughter-in-law being featured in SI Swimsuit.

"I've seen all the pictures. I've seen all of that. I'm just in awe of her," Randi, 48, said. "She's so disciplined. I'll eat with her, and I'm like ordering, you know… And she's ordering very good, and I'm like, 'Girl, I want to do what you're doing,'"

Along with supporting her husband and appearing in the SI Swimsuit issue, Brittany Mahomes is a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League. Mahomes has a soccer background, playing college soccer at the Univerity of Texas at Tyler and professionally for UMF Afturelding, a soccer club based in Iceland.