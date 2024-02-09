Brittany Mahomes Named SI Swimsuit Rookie, Makes Her Debut

Brittany Mahomes has joined the Sports Illustrated family. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th anniversary issue as a 2024 rookie, the outlet announced on Thursday.

"Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse," SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said in a statement. "Founder of the world's first ever dedicated stadium for women's sports, Brittany's journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide."

"I'm truly just so humbled and still in disbelief," Brittany Mahomes told SI Swimsuit of posing for the magazine in Central America. "As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I'd be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I'm just so grateful for this opportunity."

Mahomes is known for supporting her husband during Chiefs games. But she is making a name for herself with the Current as the team will have a new stadium in March (CPKC Stadium). "These women deserve to feel important and have their own facility so that they can perform at their best," Mahomes said. "I hope this sets the bar for women's sports everywhere and other cities continue to build around women's sports. Just like young boys get to dream of playing football at stadiums like Arrowhead, I want young girls everywhere to aspire to play at stadiums like CPKC."

Mahomes will be at Super Bowl LVIII when the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.