Brittany Mahomes Has Pointed Response to Haters After Chiefs Reach the Super Bowl

Brittany Mahomes asked a question to those who are not fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. The wife of Patrick Mahomes went to her Instagram Story after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday and called out the haters who thought the Chiefs were going to lose.

"We went there. We won. Anyone have anything else to say?" Brittany wrote in the post, per PEOPLE. "See yall in Vegas," with the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship game, they will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In another post, Brittany wrote, "Just so incredibly proud of this guy," over a photo of her and Patrick celebrating the upcoming Super Bowl appearance.

Brittany is no stranger to clapping back at people on social media. In December, Brittany went after "rude" people after she saw some mean-spirited comments. "Recently there has been ALOT more rude a— people on here, waaaay more then[sic] normal," Brittany wrote in an Instagram story. "I'm not sure where y'all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from…please."

The Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons and looking to be the first team in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships. "You don't take it for granted," Patrick Mahomes told reporters after the game, per ESPN. "You never know how many you're going to get to or if you're going to get to any. So it truly is special just to do it with these guys after what we've been through all season long. Guys coming together, it really is special. But I told them, 'The job's not done.' Our job now is to prepare ourselves to play a good football team in the Super Bowl and try to get that ring."

Mahomes has put together a legendary career despite just being a starting quarterback for six seasons. Along with winning two Super Bowls, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to six consecutive AFC Championship appearances, won the Super Bowl MVP award twice and won the NFL MVP award twice. Mahomes has also been selected to the Pro Bowl six times and the All-Pro Team three times.