Brie Bella Snaps Sweet Shot of Son Buddy and Husband Daniel Bryan: 'My Boys'

✖

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child together, a son named Buddy, in early August. She provided the first glimpse of the child in an Instagram photo but covered his face. She has since provided multiple updates, including one that shows off Buddy's massive smile.

The WWE star posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram Tuesday showing "my boys." The photo showed a beaming Bryan holding their son, Buddy. The infant was also smiling broadly while sitting in his father's arms. Bella expressed adoration for the duo, as did many of the fans on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Oct 27, 2020 at 3:21pm PDT

"Twins!" one fan commented on Instagram. Several others chimed in and expressed excitement about the photo. They said Buddy was adorable, as was Bryan's smile. Many others said that they can't get past the fact that the infant has his father's dimples.

Buddy has been a source of entertainment for many Instagram users since his birth. They have regularly headed to Bella's profile in order to see the latest photos and updates. One showed the infant dressed as a fox and taking a nap while another revealed that he was "waiting to watch" Bryan make his return to the wrestling ring. However, there was one video that prompted a wild number of responses, many of which featured heart emojis.

Bella posted a clip that showed her daughter, Birdie, holding Buddy. She was gently cradling her younger brother while talking to the camera. Many of the words were unintelligible, but the fans proclaimed that they didn't care. They just said that the video was very adorable.

Bella has continued to provide updates about the new addition to the family, starting when she announced that she was pregnant in January. She then showed photos of her baby bump and spoke about going through a pregnancy at the same time as her sister, Nikki Bella. The pair supported each other during their respective journeys and also took part in a photo shoot near the end of their terms.

"We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I'll remember forever," Bella wrote following a photo shoot with Nikki. "Can't wait to meet her little boy and I can't wait to see what I'll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I'm happy to end it as one."