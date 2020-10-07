Brie Bella Selling Arizona Home, Joins Nikki in Leaving Upscale Neighborhood

✖

Nikki Bella surprised fans in late August when news surfaced that she was selling her Phoenix home for $1.9 million. Less than two months later, sister Brie Bella is following suit. The other half of the popular WWE duo has listed her own Arizona home for nearly $1.7 million.

According to TMZ Sports, the home features four bedrooms, 4.5-bathrooms and 3,000 square feet of living space. The residence is only one of 16 homes in the exclusive neighborhood, The Sycamore. Gregory Corbett of eXp Realty in Arizona has the listing. He is also the agent on Nikki's listing.

"This home is one of only 4 single level homes in the community and includes soaring ceilings, custom wood cabinetry, beautiful stone counters, huge kitchen, wood flooring through main living spaces and huge master walk in closet. Each guest room also has their own ensuite bath and walk in closet," the listing states. Brie's home is also described as having the best lot and location in the entire gated community.

According to the photos, Brie's home primarily features desert landscaping in the front and back, but there is a grassy area. This spot is where the playhouse sits, complete with a child-sized climbing wall and slide. There are also several plants and trees spread throughout the property.

While the single-level home includes several features, such as a massive three-car garage, there is one area that draws considerable attention. The semi-custom home has a massive back covered back patio with ample seating for guests and residents. There is also a large, rectangular fire pit.

When news surfaced that Nikki was selling her home, there were questions about a previous season of Total Bellas and an offhand comment made. Both professional wrestlers joked that that if they got on each other's nerves after becoming neighbors, Nikki would just sell her house and move away. Months later, she did just that, and now Brie is following suit.

Of course, selling the homes within months of each other is just the latest example of the Bella sisters following similar timelines. They also both gave birth to children within one day of each other. Brie announced on Saturday, Aug. 2, that she and Daniel Bryan had welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Hours later, Nikki revealed that she and Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev had welcomed their first child one day prior, also a baby boy.