Nikki Bella Is Selling Her House for $1.9 Million Just Months After Moving In

Nikki Bella just gave birth to her first child with Artem Chigvintsev and is now preparing for another major change. She just put her luxurious Arizona home on the market. Bella was neighbors with her sister, Brie, but that will no longer be the case.

Bella spent fewer than four months in the home, which she designed from start to finish. This became a prominent storyline on Total Bellas. During the season, she and Brie joked that if they got on each other's nerves after becoming neighbors, Nikki would just sell the house and move. Gregory Corbett, a broker for eXp Realty in Arizona, has the massive home listed for $1,995,000.

According to the listing, Bella's home is in the very exclusive gated community, The Sycamore. This top-level area only features 16 homes, including one owned by Brie and Daniel Bryan. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home includes several impressive features, such as an outdoor brick fireplace, a custom water fountain and a built-in BBQ. There is also a three-car garage, but Bella and Chigvintsev used one of the bays for working out.

"This gorgeous home features soaring ceilings with wood beams, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, luxurious private master suite & large walk-in closet," the real estate listing reads. "Open great room [with] high ceilings, 3 fireplaces, and lots of natural lighting. Upstairs is a flex space with [a] large bonus room, balcony, two ensuite bedrooms and a custom wine/sitting room that [will] be the envy of all your friends and family."

While Bella is preparing to move out of the luxurious home she designed, she has recently spent time reflecting on the joys of becoming a mother. She gave birth to her baby boy on July 31 while Brie gave birth to her son the following day. The WWE Divas did not reveal the names of their children, but Bella did open up about the changes in her life. She posted about the experience on Instagram and discussed crying "happy tears." Although she did first make comments about defeating Brie in the new UFC video game.

"Two weeks postpartum and I kicked [Brie Bella's] butt playing [EA Sports UFC] live on [ESPN] [laughing out loud] nothing like breastfeeding as you're being counted down going live!" Bella wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all so much for understanding my maternity leave. I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so. I have never cried so many happy tears in my life. God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever! The love, goodness, it's just indescribable."