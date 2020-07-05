Brickyard 400: NASCAR Fans Are Livid After Trump 2020 Car Involved in Shocking Pit Row Crash

Corey LaJoie and his Donald Trump car was involved in a scary crash at the Brickyard 400 on Sunday. Donning a ‘Trump 2020’ paint scheme that is set to appear in eight more races, LaJoie’s No. 32 vehicle was involved in the early pile up, forcing him to exit the competition.

Also involved was Ryan Preece, Martin Truex Jr., Justin Allgaier, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Brennan Poole, all of whom had to drop out after the accident. Most notably, though, a crew member for Ryan Blaney was struck in the pit road crash and quickly was taken for medical treatment. This comes two weeks after Blaney was victorious at the Geico 500 in Talladega. As for LaJoie, he stole headlines heading into the race with his car’s new paint job. He became the first driver to insert himself into the upcoming election.

With the crash and his early exit creating a lot of conversation on social media, many shared their takes on not just the situation, but his decision to endorse a candidate. Here’s a look at some of the most notable comments made in the wake of the accident.