Brickyard 400: NASCAR Fans Are Livid After Trump 2020 Car Involved in Shocking Pit Row Crash
Corey LaJoie and his Donald Trump car was involved in a scary crash at the Brickyard 400 on Sunday. Donning a ‘Trump 2020’ paint scheme that is set to appear in eight more races, LaJoie’s No. 32 vehicle was involved in the early pile up, forcing him to exit the competition.
Also involved was Ryan Preece, Martin Truex Jr., Justin Allgaier, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Brennan Poole, all of whom had to drop out after the accident. Most notably, though, a crew member for Ryan Blaney was struck in the pit road crash and quickly was taken for medical treatment. This comes two weeks after Blaney was victorious at the Geico 500 in Talladega. As for LaJoie, he stole headlines heading into the race with his car’s new paint job. He became the first driver to insert himself into the upcoming election.
It's a PILEUP on pit road at @IMS!
The #Brickyard400 is underway on @NBC: https://t.co/wKDI0aNMYn #NBCRacingWeekend pic.twitter.com/FrOHnH0Rkd— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 5, 2020
With the crash and his early exit creating a lot of conversation on social media, many shared their takes on not just the situation, but his decision to endorse a candidate. Here’s a look at some of the most notable comments made in the wake of the accident.
Oh? Corey Lajoie's Trump car got in that wreck on pit road? pic.twitter.com/irPvfxpGTT— Tyler Short (@Tyler102196) July 5, 2020
Ha ..the Trump 2020 car was involved in a wreck first 15 and is out. Karma Karma Karma— Larry Green (@LarryGreen126) July 5, 2020
Real shame to see trump sponsored # 32 to car wreck on pit road so soon! Not!— david berry (@davidbpappy1) July 5, 2020
So a Trump super PAC sponsors a nascar driver in today’s race. The Trump car causes a wreck on pit road and runs over a pit crew guy....so 2020.— KellyannN (@KellyAnn0122) July 5, 2020
Corey LaJoie, driver of the Trump 2020 car, just got his car crumpled in a pit road wreck. The irony is delicious— Zak *BLM* Gregg (@ZakGregg) July 5, 2020
Hahahahahahaha the Corey Lajoie Trump 2020 car just got involved in a big wreck in the NASCAR race hahahahaha... I think I enjoyed that way too much— Ryan (@dem_socialist27) July 5, 2020
I’m pretty sure Trump cars do not have a good track record and either DNQ or just flat out wreck this year
the racing gods are angry https://t.co/2SsDtYdUn5— johnnyracer24 (JWT's #1 Fan) (@johnnyracer24) July 5, 2020