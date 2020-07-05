Corey LaJoie Going Private on Twitter Over 'Trump 2020' Car Backlash Divides NASCAR Fans
Sunday afternoon, driver Corey LaJoie got behind the wheel of the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang. This car drew attention due to featuring a Trump 2020 paint scheme as part of a nine-race sponsorship deal with Patriots of America PAC. Twitter users were split after the announcement of the deal, and their arguments continued after LaJoie made his social media accounts private.
Several Twitter users noticed the change following the sponsorship deal announcement. LaJoie did not specify the exact reason for the change but there were two main opinions on social media. Several Twitter users said that LaJoie is "racist" and that he supports President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. Others simply said that he made the account private due to wanting to avoid the "toxic comments." These users said that LaJoie has no control over the sponsors on his car and that he just wants to avoid the constant arguments.
and his Twitter account is already set to Private #coreylajoie what ya afraid of ? #NASCAR— Mark Candler (@MarkCandler) July 3, 2020
I'm kinda disappointed that @CoreyLaJoie had to go private due to all the hate he is getting over something he can't control— Chase Williams (@Chase_Wil72) July 3, 2020
His Twitter bio says he fears God...He must also fear Twitter comments because he has made it private. Apparently he can’t take all the heat he’s going to get for supporting a racist. #CoreyLaJoie #nascar #TrumpIsARacist https://t.co/qPVgN8WXzC— Kat (@jamamizo) July 3, 2020
Thoughts are with @CoreyLaJoie everyone needs to grow up and get over themselves. He is receiving so much hate his account is now on private. Corey is one of the most down to earth and kind guys in the garage area.— Hendrick Fan (@HendrickFan24) July 2, 2020
.@CoreyLaJoie Absolutely embarrassing that you had to put your account on private because of these leftist scumbags. Trust me when I say there's way more of us supporting you than there is against you.— ColdSteel1863 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ (@ColdSteel1863) July 2, 2020
@CoreyLaJoie so you support a prez that is okay with American soldiers having bounties on their heads?? Probably the best thing you could do is make your page private as you are probably scared of the backlash now— Absofknlutely (@iH8Humans2) July 2, 2020
You know what says brave? Running a Trump livery and making your twitter account private, @CoreyLaJoie.— Jonathan Gitlin (@drgitlin) July 2, 2020
Now your driver is hiding behind private. Money isn't worth his soul, or is it? Is it worth yours? Trump betrayed our effing troops with Putin. Have fun taking that PAC $. Wait till you see who the donors are.— Raider_Hayter (@Raider_Hayter) July 2, 2020
Someone must've gotten to @CoreyLaJoie cause this man went private at 56k followers 👀 https://t.co/BWXpryuPeD— Brent Greenberg (@bgreenberg96) July 2, 2020
Headlines like this are why Corey Lajoie made his social media accounts private.
It wasn’t his decision. The owner calls the shots on sponsorship. https://t.co/H2uzOH1pBR— Mark Urban (@murbanvideo) July 1, 2020
@CoreyLaJoie account is private because his team is proud to be a part of Trump’s re-election campaign. #racist— Elizabeth McClay (@e_mcclay) July 1, 2020
Can't be a coincidence Corey LaJoie has made his Twitter private. Not sure now's the best time to bring divisiveness into the sport, but it looks like others disagree.— A.Z. (@TheRealAZJhawks) July 1, 2020
going on private to avoid criticisms is the weakest move in the book, @CoreyLaJoie pic.twitter.com/RspD4ZCULq— alex 🌙 (@vesperwave) July 1, 2020
Also Corey LaJoie's Twitter account is private and I don't blame him. It's not his choice to have the sponsorship and I can see how people would attack him for it— TheBenCrazy (@TheBenCrazy) July 1, 2020