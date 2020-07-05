Corey LaJoie Going Private on Twitter Over 'Trump 2020' Car Backlash Divides NASCAR Fans

Sunday afternoon, driver Corey LaJoie got behind the wheel of the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang. This car drew attention due to featuring a Trump 2020 paint scheme as part of a nine-race sponsorship deal with Patriots of America PAC. Twitter users were split after the announcement of the deal, and their arguments continued after LaJoie made his social media accounts private.

Several Twitter users noticed the change following the sponsorship deal announcement. LaJoie did not specify the exact reason for the change but there were two main opinions on social media. Several Twitter users said that LaJoie is "racist" and that he supports President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. Others simply said that he made the account private due to wanting to avoid the "toxic comments." These users said that LaJoie has no control over the sponsors on his car and that he just wants to avoid the constant arguments.