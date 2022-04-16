Brian Wallace, Former Arkansas Razorbacks Offensive Lineman, Dead at 26

✖

Brian Wallace, a former offensive lineman for the Arkansas Razorbacks died on Friday, according to a report from Fox 16. He was 26 years old. Wallace was treated at the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in St. Louis after suffering two heart attacks on Monday. He was in a coma and dealing with limited brain function.

Wallace reportedly had breathing issues while he was at work on Monday. He then collapsed on the job after suffering a heart attack. He had another heart attack while arriving at the hospital. When the Arkansas Razorbacks learned the news, they released a brief statement.

"Our hearts are broken," The team said. Brian will always be a Razorback. Our thoughts and love are with Brian's family and friends." Wallace was a four-star recruit coming out of Chris Brothers College, a high school in St. Louis, according to 247Sports. He started 10 games in 2016 after redshirting in 2014 and seeing limited action in 2015. During the 2017 season, Wallace started seven games before starting all 12 games in 2018.

"Brian's grip strength is off the charts good," then-Razorbacks offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2016. "So once he gets his hands on you, it's over. "You turn on the tape from last week and he's got his hands in a great position — inside the framework of the body of a defensive end from Mississippi State -- and the guy couldn't do anything. It looked like a fly on flypaper."

Wallace spent time with some NFL teams after his time in Arkansas but never saw any action. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said that Wallace's "play strength misses the mark as he struggles to keep defenders from sliding away from base blocks and is unable to redirect edge pressure with much success. Teams might like the traits, but they may not be able to pair them with enough skill to make it." While in high school, Wallace helped Christian Brothers to a 9-3 overall record and the third round of the state playoffs in 2013. He played in the 2014 US Army All-American Bowl and was ranked the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation.