Brett Favre Has a ‘Request’ for Aaron Rodgers After Breaking Packers TD Record

Aaron Rodgers made history on Christmas Day. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns for his 443rd career TD pass. Rodgers is now the Packers’ all-time leader in career TD passes. Brett Favre, who previously held the record, sent a message to Favre after the play.

“Congratulations Aaron on passing my touchdown record, now I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl,” Favre said in a video message that was shown on the Lambeau Field video board, per Yahoo Sports. Favre set the record in 2011 games while Favre threw 442 TD passes in 255 games, according to ESPN. Another big difference is the touchdown-interception ratio. Favre threw 286 interceptions in his career, while Rodgers has thrown just 93.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/ClutchPointsApp/status/1474863672254087168?s=20

“I didn’t think a lot about that back in the day,” Rodgers said this week. “I was just trying to kinda get to the next thing and thought how cool it would be to play five or eight years in the league and figure out what I’m gonna do next. Got to 10 and thought everything after that would be a pretty special deal, but yeah, 17 years, a lot of years starting, just have a lot of gratitude for all the people who had an impact on me during the journey. It’s been a great journey.”

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the Packers’ 24-22 victory over the Browns on Saturday. The Packers are on pace to make a run at the Super Bowl with a 12-3 record. Both Favre and Rodgers have led the Packers to a Super Bowl title but Favre has been to two Super Bowls while Rodgers has been to just one. Rodgers has been close to reaching the big game for the second time, leading the Packers to the NFC Championship game in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020.

Favre was a member of the Packers from 1992-2007. He then played for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings and finished his career with 508 career TD passes, the fourth-most in NFL history. Rodgers is fifth on the list with 445 passing touchdowns.