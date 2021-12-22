Brett Favre Gives Aaron Rodgers the ‘Best’ Compliment After Tying Packers All-Time Record

Brett Favre just gave some high praise to Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday Rodgers tied Favre’s record of touchdown passes as a member of the Green Bay Packers with 442. Favre, who was the Packers quarterback from 1992-2007, appeared on Sirius XM Radio this week to describe how great Rodgers is.

“Aaron’s going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play. He’s better now than he’s ever been and shows no signs of slowing down…” Favre said. “Whether he goes to another team or not, he’s gonna make whoever he plays with so much better. He’s just a prolific playmaker. Probably, the best playmaker that I think we have ever seen.”

One of the things Favre likes about Rodgers is about to make the right throws consistently. “He never makes bad decisions and he never makes bad throws. It just seems like he’s always on time. He’s always accurate and he always picks the right guy (to throw to). I’m sure there’s times he’s picked the wrong guy, but you wouldn’t know it. Because he makes it work.”

Rodgers, who became the Packers starting QB in 2008, will likely break the record on Christmas Day when the Packers host the Cleveland Browns. This week, Rodgers talked about the impact Favre made on him and the NFL.

“I have a lot of love for Favrey,” Rodgers said, per Ryan Wood of Packers News. “And, again, a lot of gratitude for the time I got to spend watching him. Not a lot of young quarterbacks are blessed with the opportunity to go to a team with a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the same room, and to get to watch and learn for three years.”

Favre and Rodgers have had similar careers. Both have led the Packers to a Super Bowl title and both have won the NFL MVP award three times. Favre is a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team while Rodgers is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. While Rodgers is tied with Favre on the all-time Packers touchdown passes list, he still has a way to go to catch Favre on the NFL all-time list. Favre threw a total of 508 TD passes with the Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.