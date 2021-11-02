Braves vs. Astros World Series Games 6: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The 2021 World Series is back in Houston after the Houston Astros defeated the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 to keep their championship hopes alive. However, the Astros need to win the next two games to win their second World Series title in five years, while the Braves just need to win one of the next two to win their first championship since 1995. Game 6 of the World Series will start at 8:09 p.m. ET on Fox. The game will also stream on FoxSports.com.

The Astros got the bats going in Game 5 in the 9-5 victory. They led MLB in runs scored this season and have slugged their way throughout the playoffs. But the biggest question for the Astros is pitching as Luis Garcia will get the nod on just three days rest. He pitched in Game 3 and allowed one run in the loss.

“We still have work to do,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said, per MLB.com. “You want to go out there [to Atlanta] and win three and win there. And then when it didn’t happen … you change your rally cry to, ‘We just want to go back home.’ And now our whole thing is, ‘Win Game 1,’ which is Game 6, and then put us in a position to win Game 7.”

The Braves were hoping to clinch the series in Game 5 in front of their fans, but the pitching struggled to slow down the Houston offense. Based on the history of Atlanta sports, Braves fans are a little concerned the team won’t be able to close it out tonight or tomorrow. But since the Braves have been in this position before, they are not feeling the pressure.

“What we went through with the Dodgers, having a 3-1 lead [in 2020], I think it taught us to never take our foot off the gas, and everybody in that clubhouse understands that,” Braves closer Will Smith said, per MLB.com. “We obviously love the position we’re in, but we definitely know there’s still a bunch of work to do.”

“The pressure is getting here,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We’re in the World Series right now. There’s no pressure. Like I say, it’s pressure in the [National League Championship Series] when you’re trying to get here. We all want to finish this off, but there’s no pressure.”