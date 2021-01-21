Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Blasts Fan for Tom Brady Comment

✖

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Linda Holliday, went after a fan for accusing the New England Patriots coach of letting Tom Brady leave the team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Holliday went to Instagram to post a series of photos, and a fan commented," Too bad Bill let Tom go!" That didn't sit well with Holliday.

"And you have all the answers evidently?" Holliday replied. "Tom didn't score last night... not once! Defense won that game. Where you even watching? [On the other hand] - I’m happy for Tom’s career. Why can't you be?" Holliday is referring to the Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints playoff game this past weekend where the Buccaneers won 30-20. Brady threw for touchdowns and ran for one in the win, and fans let Holliday know about it.

"I simply meant he scored with the help of the defense," Holliday replied to another fan. "Why all the fuss people?!? Stop with the nonsense! Can we all just stop and be happy for Tom for a minute instead of beating me up?!?" The comments from fans led to Holliday making her Instagram profile private.

"My account will be going private in the next few hours," Linda said on her Instagram story, as reported by TMZ. "I am exhausted by the number of trolls and cruel people who have hammered my social media accounts recently. I'm not 'embarrassed' by anything that I've said. In fact, several news outlets understood what I meant about defensive TD's and validated it. BUT, I am tired of trolls!! I'm not sure when it became ok to verbally abuse and harass people on social media. I look forward to staying connected with my personal friends."

Patriots fans are not happy that Brady is playing for the Bucs as he is only one win away from playing in his 10th Super Bowl. The Patriots, on the other hand, finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Cam Newton was the Patriots' starting quarterback and finished the year with 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games. He will be a free agent in March, which means the Patriots will either sign a quarterback in free agency or find one in the NFL Draft in April.