Big Ten's Decision to Cancel Football Season Sparks Debate on Social Media

The college football season is now in danger with the Big Ten Conference deciding to cancel fall sports, including football, for 2020. The plan is to play football and the other fall sports in the spring, but that is not set in stone. The conference made the decision based on the advice they received from the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

"The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. "As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

Warren went on to say, "this a painstaking decision," and he knows it's "disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families." He ended the statement by saying everyone in the Big Ten Conference is "committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so." Here's a look at social media reacting to the news.