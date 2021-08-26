Manchester City Player Suspended for Multiple Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

✖

A Manchester City soccer player has been charged with rape and is now suspended from the team. As mentioned by ESPN, Benjamin Mendy is set to appear in court on Friday after being charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against three people.

"The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault," the Cheshire Police said in a statement. "Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. Mendy has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday, Aug. 27."

Manchester City have suspended defender Benjamin Mendy after he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/6af7XF49mQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 26, 2021

Manchester City also released a statement on Mendy. "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation," the team said. "The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

Mendy has been with Manchester City since 2017. During his first season with the club, the French defender helped Manchester City win the Premier League. Mendy also led Manchester City to the Premier League titles in 2018-19 and 2020-21. This past season, Mendy scored two goals for Manchester City, which are his firsts with the club.

"I feel so good, " Mendy said after scoring his first goal in November, per ManCity.com. "I would prefer it with all the fans in the stadium. I came from far for the goal, there was a lot of endurance. I feel happy and I hope more are going to come.”

On the international side, Mendy plays for the France national team. In 2018, France won the World Cup, and while Mendy didn't see any action in the championship game, he was happy to add another championship trophy to his collection.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org