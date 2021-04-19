Bengals Unveil New Uniforms, and Fans Are Not Impressed
The Cincinnati Bengals are the latest NFL team to change their uniforms. On Monday, the team revealed their new uniforms, leading to social media having some interesting reactions. This was something the Bengals have been working on for two and a half years.
The uniform should tie in with the vision and where this team is going," Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals' director of strategy and engagement said on the team's official website. "We designed it in a way for it to be around a long time and be recognizable like our helmet. Ultimately it's timeless. They're new and modern, but it has all the elements that tie into our founding and all the characteristics that made P.B. so excellent and great. We want the new uniform to embody that and carry us forward for a long time."
The Bengals are hoping the new uniforms will lead to more wins. The last time the Bengals had a winning season was in 2015 when they went 12-4. However, it's been even longer since the Bengals have won a playoff game. The 1990 Bengals were the last team to taste a postseason victory, beating the Houston Oilers in the wild card round. Here's a look at what fans have to say about the Bengals' new uniforms.
Here's a look at the uniforms. One fan wrote: "Too plain. Someone got paid to come up with this? Let's get a orange, black and white jersey. Put Bengals across the front. Add a number. Oh yeah some stripes on the shoulder. Done."
"Uhm I guess the ones Tee Higgins and Joe Burrow are wearing are ok but the one Tyler Boyd is wearing looks a—," one fan replied. "I don't see stripes on the shoulder pads and the orange just does not look good. Overall 5/10."
Another Twitter user wrote: "The stripes on the pants not matching the jersey bothers me. Not one jersey has orange and white stripes so why would you put that on the pants to not match?"
"I can't believe they were given new uniforms without earning their stripes," another fan stated. "Hue Jackson is rolling in his grave right now."
"The nameplate on the away jersey is white instead of orange and the white side panels on the home and alternate jerseys are gone," one fan explains.
One fan wrote: "The black one is ok I guess - it reminds me of their original stripes in 81. The white is fine. It's just the orange that will take some getting used to."
"So really not much of any change," one Twitter user wrote. "Bengals replaces the B, the stripes are slightly different and not much else. OOOOOOHHHHH I am so happy that I will just run right out and waste $200 on a new jersey. Anyone saying that needs to have their head examined."