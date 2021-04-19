Bengals Unveil New Uniforms, and Fans Are Not Impressed

The Cincinnati Bengals are the latest NFL team to change their uniforms. On Monday, the team revealed their new uniforms, leading to social media having some interesting reactions. This was something the Bengals have been working on for two and a half years.

The uniform should tie in with the vision and where this team is going," Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals' director of strategy and engagement said on the team's official website. "We designed it in a way for it to be around a long time and be recognizable like our helmet. Ultimately it's timeless. They're new and modern, but it has all the elements that tie into our founding and all the characteristics that made P.B. so excellent and great. We want the new uniform to embody that and carry us forward for a long time."

The Bengals are hoping the new uniforms will lead to more wins. The last time the Bengals had a winning season was in 2015 when they went 12-4. However, it's been even longer since the Bengals have won a playoff game. The 1990 Bengals were the last team to taste a postseason victory, beating the Houston Oilers in the wild card round. Here's a look at what fans have to say about the Bengals' new uniforms.