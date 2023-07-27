Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Carted off Practice Field, Suffers Injury

NFL fans are holding their breath right now. At Cincinnati Bengals training camp on Thursday, quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a non-contact injury. He was rolling to his right during drills before pulling up short and going down to the ground, Burrow was carted off the field, and it was later revealed that he suffered a calf injury.

"I think a lot of guys after the first day have some soreness," Taylor said to reporters, per Fox 19 Now in Cincinnati. "He was just scrambling. This is football. Guys go down with an injury. This could be a day thing, who knows. There's a lot of guys that had soreness today that had their reps cut down a little bit. That's just part of football in training camp."

Burrow down on the field after a misstep in team period – here is the play. | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/aCBaMWx5xh — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) July 27, 2023

Burrow was wearing a sleeve on his calf, which is something he didn't wear on the first day of camp on Wednesday. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said some players experience soreness during the first day of camp but Burrow felt good throughout practice.

On Wednesday, Burrow, 26, talked to reporters about being healthy and having a normal training camp. "Knock on wood — I feel great," Burrow said, per ESPN. "This time last year I was sitting in a hospital bed. It's good to be out there with the guys. Excited about where we're at."

Health during training camp has been an issue for Burrow during his career. In 2021, the LSU alum was recovering from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee that ended his rookie season in 2020. Last year, Burrow suffered a ruptured appendix that required surgery before training camp began. The good news is Burrow has been healthy during the last two regular seasons and emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2022 after throwing for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns with a 100.8 quarterback rating. Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2021 season and followed it up with a second consecutive AFC Championship appearance last year.

"I've grinded all offseason and I'm in a great spot physically and mentally, Burrow said on Wednesday. "So, I'm ready to attack this training camp with intensity and shoot for perfection."