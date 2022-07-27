Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Undergoes Surgery Before Start of Season

Joe Burrow had a procedure done before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove his appendix. The Bengals website revealed that Burrow was getting discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, and this comes as the team begins training camp.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't announce when Burrow will be back on the field but wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase believes the LSU alum will be back very soon. "He's so tough, he's not going to talk about it at all," Chase said before practice. "He's going to come back in and act like nothing happened. That's just the type of dude he is."

Burrow was a big reason the Bengals reached the Super Bowl last season. In 16 games, the 25-year-old threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns with a 108.3 passer rating. His productive 2021 season comes after a promising 2020 campaign when he threw for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. His 2020 season was cut short due to a torn ACL.

"I feel great. Obviously this is my first offseason in the NFL so I've been able to take advantage of that as far as my body and my throwing and my mind and all of that," Burrow told reporters back in May. "Obviously, I've been grinding, but it's also been relaxing not having to worry about if I'm going to be ready for the season. I can just focus on getting my body right, making sure I'm healthy and then relaxing."

Burrow also talked about the Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams. "I treated it like any other loss. I went through that week and watched the film," Burrow said. "Saw where I could get better. Saw the things we did well. Then I moved on. I put it behind me. We are into the 2022 season." With the Bengals playing three preseason games, Burrow will likely play in one or zero games before the regular season begins. The Bengals' first regular season game will be on Sept. 11, and they will face the Pittsburgh Steelers.