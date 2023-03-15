Beloved WWE Superstar Confirms Her Exit

A WWE Superstar has left the company. Sarray (Sari Fujimura) went to Twitter this week to announce she is leaving WWE. She signed with the company in February 2020 but didn't make her debut until April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarray competed in NXT, and her last match was in August when she took on then-NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Tokyo Sports was the first to report the news of Sarray's departure. She will now compete in Japan as a freelancer.

Fightful Select reported last week that Sarray has bookings elsewhere and her departure from WWE actually began in early 2022 when William Regal was released from WWE. The outlet reported that those who attend the WWE Performance Center said Sarray hasn't been around in "ages" and didn't get any answers when they asked about her.

No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE🙏✨



Thank you WWE

Thank you Sarray

Thank you WWE Universe ☀️ pic.twitter.com/UIjvn6RKq2 — Sareee (@SarrayWWE) March 13, 2023

Sarray, 26, joined WWE after spending time at World Women Pro-Wrestling Diana. During her time with the promotion, Sarray won the World Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship with Jaguar Yokota. During her time in WWE, Sarray reportedly took great pride in helping Tiffany Stratton along during their feud in the spring of 2022.

Fans went to social media to show their support for Sarray. One fan wrote: "Always love you, Warrior of the sun, will always be here for you, thank you so much for the last 3 years and for being one of my favs, Thank you for being one of the biggest reasons I enjoyed NXT again at this time, LOVEEEE YOU."

"I was excited to see you in WWE," another fan added. "Things didn't work out great, but I really hope it can be revisited in the future! For now, I'm just happy to see you wrestling again.

Another fan didn't like how Sarray was booked. "One of the biggest wastes of talent in NXT history," the fan wrote. "Was given nothing until the racist Magical School Girl gimmick then lost to Stratton a couple of times then disappeared off of TV again."