Mandy Rose Hoped for 'SmackDown' or 'Raw' Return Before WWE Release

Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract due to the content she was posting on her FanTime page. And while she had a great run at NXT, Rose was hoping to have another run on the main roster. In November, Rose spoke to Chris Van Vliet on Insight and was asked what's next in her career after being NXT Women's Champion for over a year.

"I'm at a point now where, who else can I beat in NXT?" Rose said, per Fightful. "I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it's time. I want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. Being up on Raw or SmackDown, I want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person I feel.

"Whether it's from the outside looking in it looks like that, I just feel so much more respected now, and that has a lot to do with it. Not that I was scared to like say anything, but I feel I've earned the respect over the last 386 days; whatever it's been, even before I won the title, I earned that respect. I know I belong. I think I have another good run on Raw or SmackDown and I want to prove to people, and I've already proven, but I want to showcase myself with my girls, Toxic Attraction. That's going to be really cool. We've shown so much over the last year, we run NXT, and it's time."

Rose, 32, began her WWE career in 2015 and started in NXT. She moved to the main roster with Sonya Deville in 2017 and competed on Raw and SmackDown for four nearly four years before moving back to NXT in July 2021. Rose became NXT Women's Champion in October of that year and remained the title holder for 413 days.

According to Fightful Select, Rose was in good spirits after losing the title on Tuesday night as well as immediately following the release. The outlet also noted that Rose was one of the many WWE Superstars that signed a five-year contract extension in 2019, meaning she had two years remaining on the deal before her release.