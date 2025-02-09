Randy Moss Breaks Down in Tears in Emotional Return to ESPN for Super Bowl

Randy Moss made his emotional return to ESPN and Sunday NFL Countdown for Super Bowl Sunday. As Yahoo Sports details, The Hall of Fame wide receiver had stepped back from his role back in December, first hinting at health issues and then later revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer and had successful surgery to remove the mass.

NFL Countdown kicked off with a line of personalities paying tribute to Moss and welcoming him back to the show. Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Justin Jefferson and others all shared their best for the legend, prompting him to start crying on the air.

“Y’all already know it’s the big cry, baby,” Moss said, wiping away tears. “Hey y’all, I can’t do it alone. It’s been hard, but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believe in me, man.”

Mike Greenberg did hint that the group had promised not to do any kind of tribute to Moss, but it was clearly appreciated in the end.

“I’m happy to be here,” Moss told the host. “Greenie, don’t do it again. Let’s get this show started.”

Moss had undergone a successful surgery to remove cancer found in his bile duct. ESPN had confirmed his decision to step away a week earlier, though Moss made his exit clear with his final emotional appearance.

He did make one appearance away from ESPN before his return, appearing remotely at the NFL Honors ceremony to award Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow the Comeback Player of the Year Award. He used it as a moment to raise awareness, too, showing off his hoodie representing his “Team Moss: Let’s Moss Cancer” push to raise money for cancer research.