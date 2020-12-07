Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Receive Wave of Well Wishes After Welcoming First Child

Monday afternoon, WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins made a major announcement. They revealed that Lynch had given birth to their first child, whom they named Roux. Lynch posted a photo that showed her and Rollins holding hands with the newborn and prompted considerable excitement from peers and fans alike.

Once they heard the news of the birth, wrestling fans reacted with pure joy. They proclaimed that the child would be the next big WWE star and that it would know how to do arm bars in a matter of years. Others asked about the origin of the name. They found it to be fascinating and wanted to hear the backstory from Lynch and Rollins. The comments continued as countless people showed their excitement on social media.