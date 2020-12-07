Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Receive Wave of Well Wishes After Welcoming First Child
Monday afternoon, WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins made a major announcement. They revealed that Lynch had given birth to their first child, whom they named Roux. Lynch posted a photo that showed her and Rollins holding hands with the newborn and prompted considerable excitement from peers and fans alike.
Once they heard the news of the birth, wrestling fans reacted with pure joy. They proclaimed that the child would be the next big WWE star and that it would know how to do arm bars in a matter of years. Others asked about the origin of the name. They found it to be fascinating and wanted to hear the backstory from Lynch and Rollins. The comments continued as countless people showed their excitement on social media.
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have announced the birth of their first child named Roux.
(SOURCE: https://t.co/SGt3EHAihZ) pic.twitter.com/qionXKc2JL— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 7, 2020
Congrats to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on the birth of their Son, Roux💯💯💯💯— BK’s Own✊🏿 (@DonofDomain) December 7, 2020
Huge congratulations to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on the birth of their first baby, Roux! Sending big love to the new parents and their little bubba. Over the moon for them. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/gTXZYNcVxI— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) December 7, 2020
Becky Lynch just gave birth!!! So happy!!!— Seosi (@seositw) December 7, 2020
Congrats to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on the birth of their child.
Also, and I shouldn't have to say this, if I see anyone being an absolute creep about this, I will block and report you.— Jason Verin 🤘 (@JVerin87) December 7, 2020
So Becky Lynch gave birth congrats to her and Seth #WWERAW #BeckyLynch— The Amazing Mike 2.0 (@Reylo713) December 7, 2020
Congrats to WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on the birth of their baby girl Roux. Becky posted about it a few minutes ago. Nice job using the #andnew hashtag as well. Roux will be applying armbars pretty soon, I’m sure. pic.twitter.com/zdiBwKAwMr— John Canton (@johnreport) December 7, 2020
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch had the birth of their daughter Roux on Jon Moxley’s birthday I don’t know about you but that’s gonna be one hell of a party.— 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕖’𝕤 𝕃𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕜𝕖 (@HeelBayBay) December 7, 2020
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch are celebrating the birth of a baby girl!
We wish them nothing but the best and hopeful that they are happy & healthy! pic.twitter.com/HP7tjGsCJr— PWP Nation (@PWPNation) December 7, 2020
Congratulations to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on birth of their child.Roux. I wish the new family nothing but happiness. pic.twitter.com/PVRlMe9tvs— Paul Jordan (@pauljordanjr) December 7, 2020
My girl Becky lynch gave birth I’m so happy for her god bless— 🌕🐺Alphawolff🐺🌕 (@Alphawolff_27) December 7, 2020
That's awesome news! Congratulations to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on their first birth born child. https://t.co/nq02BSNodV— Mateo Kokic (@MateoKokic1) December 7, 2020
Congratulations to Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins on the birth of their baby, Roux!— Clit Eastwood (@Rox_Al_Ghul_89) December 7, 2020
Congrats to @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins. ❤— Sofia (@sofdlovesbsb) December 7, 2020
Awwww, so happy for @BeckyLynchWWE & @WWERollins! https://t.co/u13HYeJfze— KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) December 7, 2020