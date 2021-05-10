Bears Running Back Tarik Cohen's Twin Brother Found Dead at 25

✖

The brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was found dead at a North Carolina electrical substation on Sunday, according to The News & Observer. Tyrell Cohen, twin brother of Tarik Cohen, reportedly died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment. He was 25 years old.

Eric Curry, spokesperson for the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh early Saturday morning. Police called off the search after not finding him, which then led to his family filing a missing-person report with the police department Saturday night. Officers started their search again Sunday morning and responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. from a Duke Energy substation. It was determined an employee discovered Cohen's body. On Saturday night, Tarik Cohen went to Twitter to ask the public to help look for his brother. The tweet has been deleted.

“He entered the substation, which may have been resulting from the accident,” Curry said. When the Bears learned the news about Tyrell Cohen, they released a statement on social media. “We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen’s twin brother, Tyrell. Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss.” Tilwanda Newell, the mother of Tyrell and Tarik Cohen, went to Facebook to post an emotional message about losing her son.

"I will never look at Mothers Day the same," she wrote. "Piece of my heart is forever gone. "All I have is my boys and now God has my one. Help me God, I need strength." Tarik Cohen has not publicly commented on his brother's death. He is very close to his family, growing up with his mother, Tyrell and his half brothers. In 2019, Cohen talked about how his half-brother, Dante Norman, was shot and paralyzed from the waist down in June of that year.

"He's my purpose," Cohen said to the Chicago Sun-Times. "They've always been my purpose, my brothers and my mom, that's my dominant family that I grew up seeing every day. But I feel like it adds a little more fuel to the fire now."