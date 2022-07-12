Baker Mayfield Reacts to Being Traded to Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield has a new team as he was traded to the Carolina Panthers last week. And with the NFL regular season two months away, Mayfield will do everything he can to get ready for the team's opening game, which is against his former team the Cleveland Browns. The veteran quarterback recently spoke to Panthers.com and shared his thoughts on joining the Panthers and facing the Browns to kick off the season.

"I'm not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that's not one I've marked on the calendar already," Mayfield said. "One, that's not who I am. To me, it's about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I'm going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it's about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I'm going to do."

Mayfield was selected No. 1 overall by the Browns in 2018 and posted a 29-30 record in four seasons. He led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, and it was the first time since the 2002 season the team reached the postseason. Additionally, the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, making it the first playoff win for the franchise since the 1994 season.

"There was a little bit of sacrifice on all three fronts, between Cleveland, Carolina, and myself," Mayfield said. "To me, it's ready for a fresh start first and foremost. I'm extremely grateful for the four years I had in Cleveland, it's a great football town. It's the start of my career, however long, God willing, it will be. I'm thankful for it.

"A lot of ups and downs, a lot of things I learned, but when it came down to it, it was wanting a fresh start, wanting to be with a coach and a GM that truly wanted me, . . . and just wanting the same thing, and that's to win football games." Mayfield was traded after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. They also signed Watson to a $230 million guaranteed contract, leading to Mayfield requesting a trade. He will now compete with Sam Darnold for the starting QB job before the season opener on Sept. 11.