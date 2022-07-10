Cleveland Browns Trade Baker Mayfield to NFC Team

Baker Mayfield will play for a new NFL team this year. This week, the Cleveland Browns announced they have agreed to trade the veteran quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The Browns will receive a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024, and according to ESPN, the Panthers will pay $4.85 million of Mayfield's salary while the Browns will pay $10.5 million. ESPN also reported that Mayfield agreed to convert the remainder of his $18.8 million salary into incentives to get the trade done.

The trade is not a big surprise considering the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans and signed him to a $230 million guaranteed contract. Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, joins a Panthers team that has quarterback Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the same year. Carolina also selected Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the third round earlier this year.

Mayfield leaves the Browns with 14,125 passing yards, 92 touchdowns, 56 interceptions and a 29-30 record. He led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, and their first playoff win since the 1994 season. Mayfield is the only player in Browns history to throw for 3,000 yards in four consecutive seasons.

"We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns," Browns owner Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. "From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future."

"Baker Mayfield infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback," Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "Baker's competitiveness, toughness and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates.