Astros vs. Braves World Series Game 5: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Tonight could be a very special night for the Atlanta Braves and the city of Atlanta. The Braves will face the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series, and a win tonight would give them their first championship since 1995. The first pitch is set at 8:09 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. Game 5 of the World Series will also stream on Foxsports.com.

The Braves took a 3-1 series lead on Saturday night with a 3-2 win in Game 4. Home runs from Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler helped propel the Braves over the Astros to remain undefeated at home during the playoffs. A win tonight for the Braves would give them an 8-0 home postseason record and would be the first team to reach that mark in MLB history. And even if they lose tonight, the Braves still have a strong chance to win the World Series as only 14 teams of the 90 that fell behind 3-1 in a best-of-seven postseason series have come back to win.

“This is our house,” Atlanta outfielder Eddie Rosario said, per MLB.com. “We’re coming [Sunday] with that energy and that focus. We know [the Astros] are a resilient group and they don’t give up, but we have our heads high right now and we’re going to be ready to play.”

“I cherish every moment here, whether it’s now or a random day in July,” Swanson said. “So I’m just thankful to be here. But there’s still a lot left to be written, and I think that we need to go out and continue to compete to put ourselves in that position to give this city what it’s been longing for.”

The Astros are down, but by no means are out. “You lean on your past,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “These guys, we were down, 3-0, last year [in the ALCS against the Rays, before forcing a Game 7], and you lean on that and you lean on the other series that they’ve come back on. You really don’t have any choice but that. You know, how small is your faith if you just crumble under every circumstance? You’ve got to have faith that you can do it, and it will get done.”