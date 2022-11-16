Antonio Brown Shares Alleged Text Message From Tom Brady

Antonio Brown is going after Tom Brady again. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver recently shared a text message that Brady allegedly sent him in May 2021. In the message, which was posted from Brown's Snapchat account, Brady seems concerned with Brown's behavior, calling it "irresponsible." It's not clear what prompted the message or if the message actually came from Brady.

"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you," the message reads, per CBS Sports. "You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior. When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible."

The message continues: "I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months. You have seemed to have lost that humility and that APG. You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path."

Brown and Brady first played together when both were members of the New England Patriots in 2019. They only played one game together as Brown was cut from the team due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations. After being suspended for the first half of the 2020 season, Brown reunited with Brady after signing with the Buccaneers and helped the team win the Super Bowl. He left the team toward the end of the 2021 season as he walked out on the Buccaneers during a game against the New York Jets.

Brown is currently a free agent and has attacked Brady for unknown reasons. When Brady was going through his divorce from Gisele Búndchen, Brown would troll Brady by posting different photos and illustrations on Twitter. Brady has been supportive of Brown as he let him live in his home twice when they were teammates.