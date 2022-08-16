Antonio Brown Reveals Which NFL Team Should Sign Him

Antonio Brown is currently a free agent with less than a month before the NFL season is set to kick off. And while it doesn't seem like too many teams are fighting to sign the troubled wide receiver, he is interested in playing for one franchise. TMZ Sports recently caught up with Brown and revealed he wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

"Tell [Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones to call me!" It's not clear if the Dallas Cowboys are looking to sign Brown, but they are in need of more wide receiver depth since free agent acquisition James Washington injured his foot and Michael Gallup recovering from ACL surgery.

For the last two seasons, Brown played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2020. But things ended on a sour note as he ran off the field shirtless in the third quarter of the game against the New York Jets earlier this year. But despite how things ended in Tampa, Brown is open to playing with Tom Brady again.

"Tell him I miss the passes," Brown said of Brady. "I'm still open." Brown has the resume to be a Hall of Famer, but his antics over the last few seasons have stood out more than his production on the field. The 34-year-old recently went to social media to reveal what he regrets during his time in the NFL.

"My biggest regret in my career doesn't involve calling my GM a 'cracker', or showing up to Raiders camp late in a hot air balloon with frozen feet, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn't involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jets' stadium mid game while throwing up deuces," Brown revealed, per Sports Illustrated. "My biggest regret is that I'll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live. Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can't imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that. Like watching the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks."

In his career, Brown has caught 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 88 touchdowns. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, the All-Pro Team four times and led the NFL in receiving yards twice while he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018. For his work in Pittsburgh, Brown was selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.