Clay Travis Compares Antonio Brown’s Meltdown to Charlie Sheen

Back in March, Raider Nation was extremely optimistic. Antonio Brown was now a member of the Silver and Black after being traded from Pittsburgh, and he was going to become the first wide receiver since Jerry Rice in 2002 to top 1,200 receiving yards. It was his time to shine, and the fans couldn’t be more excited. It didn’t even matter that the Raiders faced the league’s hardest schedule. The AFC West was ripe for the taking now that quarterback Derek Carr had a plethora of weapons at his disposal.

Times certainly have changed since March considering that Brown missed all of the preseason due to frostbitten feet and a helmet issue before getting into an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock. Following multiple fines and the team voiding the guarantees in his contract, Brown demanded his release, which the Raiders quickly granted. The end came quickly, which caught most of Raider Nation off guard. For radio host Clay Travis, however, this was nothing shocking. He saw the same meltdown years ago in the form of actor Charlie Sheen.

“Antonio Brown is basically Charlie Sheen during his meltdown. Uncanny how similar these two public breakdowns are,” Travis wrote on Twitter.

To his point, there are some similarities. Sheen was sued by a porn star, who he sued in return for extortion. Brown hasn’t been tied to any stars of adult films, but he is dealing with claims of rape levied against him by a personal trainer, which he calls an effort to extort him.

Similarly, Sheen also talked about those in charge of him being unable to handle the “drug” that is Charlie Sheen. The network and Warner Bros. ultimately fired the star of Two and a Half Men after referring to his behavior as dangerously self-destructive and saying that he might actually be ill. In retaliation, Sheen sued Warner Bros. and the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre, for $100 million.

“Warner Bros. capitulated to Lorre’s egotistical desire to punish Mr. Sheen and to stop work on the Series for the rest of the season, and used its powerful public relations machine to create a myth to justify their conduct by wrongfully blaming Mr. Sheen,” the suit said at the time.

Finally, Sheen dubbed the phrase “Winning” during multiple public appearances to discuss his ongoing battle with CBS and Lorre.

While Brown hasn’t officially sued the Oakland Raiders in an attempt to get his nearly $30 million in guarantees, that could be on the horizon. According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, they will be talking to the NFLPA and examining all options. A grievance is very likely at this point.

Additionally, he has played the role of a victim throughout this disagreement with the Raiders, whether it was in emails to reporter Jeff Darlington or in messages to other members of the media. Brown clearly believes that he is under attack by the Raiders, which fits well with the mindset of the Sheen.

Of course, the former Raiders receiver even has his own catchphrase that has been used throughout this much-publicized spat. Sheen had “winning” while Brown has “Call God.” This is the statement that he used at the end of multiple Instagram posts where he talked about everyone attacking his reputation. That is very Sheen-esque.

Fortunately, there is one major difference between the two that should be mentioned. During his meltdown, Sheen was on a lot of drugs. There were multiple instances in which he went to rehab, and he was also accused of furnishing cocaine to others. Brown has not been tied to any drugs and likely won’t be in the coming months. He is known as a tireless worker that pays special attention to what goes into his body. It’s highly unlikely that the receiver is using anything similar to Sheen.