Antonio Brown’s Doctor Fart Video Leaks on Twitter

The year of Antonio Brown continues as he was recently hit with a lawsuit from a Pennsylvania doctor for unpaid fees. But what grabbed everyone’s attention is Dr. Victor Prisk claiming that the New England Patriots wide receiver farted in front of him multiple times while measuring his body fat. Now the video of this incident has leaked on Twitter and it confirms what Prisk claimed.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Prisk said, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.”

Prisk said Brown owes him $11,500 in unpaid fees. Along with that, Prisk said Brown arrived at Prisk Orthopaedics and Wellness three hours late. This happened on August 2018, right before Brown’s final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This fart video is fr what Antonio Brown just got in trouble for lmaooo. pic.twitter.com/QYhBn3e5lK — gianni🦁🅙 (@PlayoffDre) September 16, 2019

“He tells you he’s going to make it totally worth your while,” Prisk said, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s gonna invest in your business, invest in you. You’re part of my family. Call God and all that. But he doesn’t do that, and he doesn’t even pay the bill.”

This is one of the few lawsuits Brown has been hit with this year. Last month, Brown was hit with a civil lawsuit from celebrity chef Stefano Tedeschi claiming Brown owes him $38,521.20. Tedeschi was hired by Brown for the Pro Bowl while renting a mansion in Orlando, Florida. And for unknown reasons, Brown fired Tedeschi and never got what he was owed.

“I’ve cooked for countless NFL superstars and celebrities,” Tedeschi said to ESPN. “Never once have I had one problem [until this]. My food is so good, and my mannerisms in someone’s home is second to none.”

This happened while Brown was still a member of the Oakland Raiders. And he was dealing with his share of issues there which led to him being released by the team once the preseason was over. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last week and he was then hit with a sexual assault lawsuit by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. She met with the NFL on Monday as the league is doing its own investigation on the matter. Brown played in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins and finished with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

One has to wonder will it ever end for Brown?