Antonio Brown: What We Know About His Reconciliation With Ex Chelsie Kyriss

Antonio Brown seems to be on the right track as we conclude the first quarter of 2020. His name hasn’t been in the news on a weekly basis recently and he has gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss. In fact, Brown announced the two are engaged, so the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver will be a married man soon.

Brown’s 2019 was one he would love to forget. He started the year as a member of the Steelers but was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March. He didn’t play one game for the Raiders because of his issues with the team including getting into a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock. It led to him being traded to the New England Patriots and he only played in one game because of a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him. From there he attacked various people on social media and he was arrested for battery earlier this year.

Brown would love to be on an NFL roster right now, but it looks like he’s focused on being a good father to his children. Here’s a look at what we know about his reconciliation with Kyriss.

Started after the Super Bowl

View this post on Instagram Baby Mama say I’m crazy; she just crazy in love A post shared by AB (@ab) on Feb 3, 2020 at 9:23am PST

Brown and Kyriss were seen together at a nightclub in Miami right after the Super Bowl which led to the reports of them bring back together. In the caption, Brown wrote: “Baby Mama say I’m crazy; she just crazy in love.”

Apology

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Feb 2, 2020 at 9:57am PST

Before their night out in Miami, Brown sent a message to Kyriss. He wrote on Instagram: “And me being a ‘God’ fearing man first, Truly understand That I owe my wonderful Kids and the mother @chelsie of my wonderful kids, The world Biggest Apology, for my Public out breaks through social media, and for the hurt that I may have took them through while on my Emotional roller Coaster that we all are faced with in Life. “

Feeling Good

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chelsie on Mar 6, 2020 at 9:06am PST

Kyriss seems to be happy in the is the photo she took earlier this month. In the caption, Brown’s fiancée wrote: “The BEST things are on the other side of FEAR.”

A Lot of History

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chelsie on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

This photo was taken in 2017 when Brown was one of the top receivers in the NFL. At that point, Brown and Kyriss were happy and because of their history, it led to them finding each other again.

Presents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chelsie on Jan 4, 2019 at 1:59pm PST

Last year, Brown gave Kyriss and big gift. This happened before their drama. But this shows that Brown loves the mother of his children.

Love the Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chelsie on Mar 14, 2020 at 3:19pm PDT

Here’s a look at Kyriss having some fun with the couple’s son Apollo. Fun fact, The son Apollo has his own Instagram page and he has over 50,000 followers.

One Happy Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chelsie on Mar 14, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

Here’s a look at Brown, Kyriss and two of their sons together for a group photo. In the caption, Kyriss wrote: “Hold on to the things that matter…let go of the things that don’t!”