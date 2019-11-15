Antonio Brown Meets With NFL for 8 Hours, Denies Allegations

Antonio Brown has met with the NFL and hopes the next step is getting back to playing football. According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the NFL and Brown had a meeting that lasted eight hours concerning the sexual assault allegations filed against him back in September. The meeting took place in Florida and Brown has denied all allegations. It was also reported the interview was led by Lisa Friel who is the NFL’s senior vice president/special counsel for investigations. Once the interview was complete, Brown said it went well.

But even if the interview/meeting went well, that doesn’t mean Brown will see the field again this season. It has been reported that the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots wide receiver is not expected to sign with a team this season due to the legal issues. Also, there are only seven weeks left in the regular season, so time is ticking for Brown to even be on a roster. The last time Brown has played in a game was back in Week Two as a member of the Patriots. In the game against the Miami Dolphins, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. He was cut the following week.

Since then, Brown has been on a rampage on social media. Last week, when it was reported the league would interview Brown on Thursday, Brown attacked the NFL for dragging its feet on the interview process. He wrote on Twitter, “Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!” Brown said on Twitter. “Making money off my sweat and blood F— the [NFL] I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f— your self.” He later backtracked on the Tweet and wrote, “I’m just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL [as soon as possible],”

The woman accusing Brown is Britney Taylor who is Brown’s former trainer. He claims, Brown sexually assaulted her multiple times. Brown has been served with the lawsuit papers and he reportedly hired attorney Camille Blanton for his case.