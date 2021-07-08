✖

Pro golfer Angel Cabrera will serve a two-year prison sentence for assaulting his former partner, according to the Associated Press. A court in Argentina convicted Cabrera of assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018. Cabrera, 51, will serve his sentence immediately.

"His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants, too. There are other victims," prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias. In June, Cabrera was extradited from Brazil to Argentina to face trial on charges of assaulting three women. He was arrested in January and was charged with assault, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities.

"We have to stop him so he leaves us at peace. He thinks you are his for the rest of your life and that you have to take the attacks and constant humiliation," Torres Mana said when talking about Cabrera. The golf pro traveled to the U.S. in July 2020 with permission, leading to the province of Cordoba requesting his arrest. Cordoba is 500 miles northwest of Buenos Aries and is where Cabrera was sentenced.

Cabrera has had a successful golf career. He has won 52 professional tournaments including the Masters in 2009 and the U.S. Open in 2007. He is the only Argentine and South American to win either major championship.

"I've been working hard a lot, before that," Cabrera said at the Masters in 2013 talking about his progressing as a golfer. "For two years I was having some injuries that were bothering me, and I got to that tournament already with a lot of work behind it." In that same interview, Cabrera talked about how he was able to have success at the Masters.

"I think it's important that you know where to miss," Cabrera explained. "That's very important, to know where to miss. And when you've played so many times or many years this tournament, it really helps just the fact that you know where you can miss a shot." Cabrera's last PGA Tour win came in 2014 when he won the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia. He started his pro career in 1989 and won his first European Tour tournament in 2001 after joining in 1996. Cabrera's highest ranking on tour was No. 9 in 2005.