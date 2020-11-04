'American Ninja Warrior' Season Finale Not on Tonight Due to NBC's Election Coverage

✖

American Ninja Warrior fans will have to wait to find out which ninja is the best. The Season 12 finale, originally set for Wednesday night, will not air on NBC until Friday. The 2020 Presidential Election is ongoing as officials continue to count ballots, so the channel will broadcast the election coverage as the world waits to learn if President Donald Trump will have a second term or if former Vice President Joe Biden will take over the Oval Office.

According to The Wrap, the Season 12 finale will now air on Friday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. There is a stacked list of competitors vying for the prize money, and NBC will reveal the winner two days later than expected, albeit for a justified reason. There are 27 finalists trying to achieve the best time in order to advance to the Power Tower playoffs. 16 went last week while the 11 were set to attempt the course on Wednesday. The top eight would then move on in the playoffs.

"FFS, I'm so tired of all of the change-ups this season. I was looking so forward to it tonight to GET AWAY from the relentless Election coverage for a couple of hours [sigh]" one person commented on Twitter after hearing about the delay. Some people said that they are angry about the schedule change while others expressed appreciation. Those that supported the move said that it was the best decision due to their "civic responsibility."

The remaining ninjas to attempt the course in the finale are Jake Murray, Daniel Gil, Adam Rayl, Jon Alexis Jr., Joe Moravsky, R.J. Roman, Amir Malik, David Wright, Jessie Graff, Thomas Stillings and Jeshuah Lewis. Murray is one of the favorites in the group, and many fans believe that he will win the $100,000. However, they will have to wait until Friday to find out.

NBC is not the only channel to alter the broadcast schedule. CBS will air The Amazing Race as planned from 8-10 p.m. ET but will switch back to election coverage. ABC will similarly adjust its schedule, airing an election special instead of The Con at 10 p.m. ET. FOX, on the other hand, will not make any changes. The channel will air The Masked Singer from 8-9 p.m. and I Can See Your Voice from 9-10 p.m.