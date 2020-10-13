Amazon Prime Day 2020: Weirdest Deals

✖

Amazon Prime Day may be known for some massive deals, but shoppers getting ready to cross a few items off their holiday shopping lists will also be greeted with a number of deals on more peculiar items. Widely known for its major discounts on TVs and other tech items, the annual shopping holiday has become just as well known for its deals on weird and unusual items.

To score these strange deals, it is key to remember that Amazon Prime Day shopping requires a Prime membership. A subscription to Amazon Prime costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month. Along with perks like free two-day shipping and access to loads of movies and TV shows to stream, a Prime membership will allow access to the best Amazon Prime deals, which include discounts estimated to be an average of 20% off.

Last year, Prime members were able to score a number of strange items, including a dad belly fanny pack, which had a $4 discount. Meanwhile, for just $7, shoppers were able to own their very own Nicolas Cage sequin pillow. Thankfully, while 2020 forced some alterations to Amazon Prime Day – it had to forgo its typical July date due to the pandemic – it has not forced any changes to the weird and unusual deals. Below are some of the weirdest Amazon Prime deals.

Nicolas Cage Sequin Pillow Cover

Looking to spruce up your living room with the addition of a truly unique pillow? Well, Amazon Prime Day has just the thing for you. For the small price of just $8.79, a 20% discount off the typical $10.99 price tag, you can transform those boring couch pillows into a sequin pillow of none other than Nicolas Cage, perhaps adding to the collection of Nicolas Cage pillow covers you scored last year. It is important to note that this is a pillowcase only and a pillow is not included. The reversible design allows you to have the actor’s face on full display, though, with a simple swipe of the hand, you can transform the cover into a solid color of black, blue, pink, gold, purple or red. For more details, view it on Amazon here.

Cat Face Scarf

(Photo: Amazon.com)

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, stocking up on face coverings is a must-do. If you’re tired of the typical blue surgical mask, though, or perhaps you are simply a lover of cats, this cat face scarf is the perfect option. Made of polyester fiber, this scarf is lightweight, soft, thin, and breathable and is suitable for most men, women and children. While it typically retails with a price of $6.99, you can currently score a 10% discount. See more details by visiting Amazon here.

TOPToy Flashing LED Gloves

(Photo: Amazon.com)

With nights growing longer and temperatures starting to drop, now is the time to prepare for the frigid winter months and get that wardrobe in check. If you’re looking for a flashy pair of gloves, these TOPTOY flashing LED gloves may be just what you need. Marketed for children, these gloves feature multi-color flashing lights, which could make for a perfect gift. The gloves are made of a breathable lightweight cotton/polyester blend that stretches to fit. They are on sale for just $12.99. For more information, view on Amazon here.

Dad Bod Fanny Belly Waist Pack

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Thankfully, Amazon seems to be keeping a trend with the odd things they discount during Prime Day. So if you missed out on that dad bod fanny pack during last year's festivities, now is your chance to snag it, because for Prime Day 2020, the unique purchase is marked down to just $7.19, a 28% savings. With an ultra-realistic look and plenty of stage space for keys, cards, money, phone or anything you like to secure inside, this could be the perfect holiday gag gift, or you could simply choose to flaunt your very own dad bod during your next walk. View more details on Amazon.

